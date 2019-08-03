LSU football players get ready to hit the field for second day of practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In four weeks, Tiger Stadium will be filled with the sound of about 100,000 strong, but until then, it’s the roar of head coach Ed Orgeron that the LSU football players will hear on the field.
Orgeron and his team will be out for practice Saturday afternoon, but the players took time earlier in the day to answer questions from sports journalists.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry said the offense is trying to get the ball to everyone.
Defensively, junior Jacoby Stevens has settled in as a big playmaker at safety after bouncing around from position to position. He said he tries to emulate former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu’s football intelligence. He added Mathieu’s instincts are incredible, describing the “Honey Badger” as always in the right place at the right time.
Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson gave a rare interview Saturday. He was asked about the honor of wearing No. 18 for LSU.
“Whether I got that number or not, I have to do what I’m supposed to on and off the field,” Chaisson said.
Jacques Doucet will return to the facility for practice. Look for full reports on 9News at 6 and 10. Also keep an eye out for all of the interviews to be uploaded for you to listen to everything the players had to say.
