La. to receive $1.2B in disaster mitigation funding from HUD

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - U.S. Senators Dr. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy announced Friday, Aug. 2 that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is finalizing the delivery of $1.2 billion in disaster mitigation aid for Louisiana.
Kennedy’s office says the funding was originally appropriated by Congress as part of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. Cassidy’s office says the money is to support mitigation activities for declared disasters between 2015 and 2017. Eight other states are receiving money as well. A total of $16 billion is being dispensed.
“This money, secured by the congressional delegation, is essential to increase our state’s resiliency to flooding,” said Cassidy. “This money needs to go towards flood mitigation projects that will reduce flood risk and lower flood insurance premiums for Louisiana families.”
“The people of Louisiana are no strangers to disasters, and this funding will help mitigate the destruction that disasters can cause,” said Kennedy. “I hope that HUD will work swiftly to allow our state to use this money on important disaster mitigation projects that will help protect our homes, families and businesses from future storms.”
