La. high court ‘disqualifies’ justice of the peace accused of severely beating, waterboarding children for years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s high court on Friday, August 2 granted a recommendation from the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana which effectively suspends Moses Evans Jr.'s status as a justice of the peace.
Evans, 55, was arrested and charged with numerous counts of cruelty to juveniles, among other things, after allegedly beating three children over the course of more than 10 years.
An arrest reports from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 20, the office began investigating a complaint that Evans reportedly punched and slapped two juveniles while they were visiting him. An 18 year old was also granted a temporary restraining order against Evans due to reported physical abuse.
The report goes on to detail years of abuse by Evans which included him hitting one of the children in the head with flashlights, plastic pipes, metal rods, garden tools, workout weights, the handle of a gun, and various tools (wrench, screwdriver, etc.) hundreds of times over the years, leaving many scars. The report goes on to say one of the children was also allegedly tied with duct tape or rope, choked with an extension cord, and waterboarded.
Moses is now disqualified from exercising any judicial function, with salary, pending further proceedings about the allegations.
According to city records, Evans is a justice of the peace in Baton Rouge. He assumed that role Jan. 1, 2009. He represents Ward 2, District 3. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WAFB Evans was an officer back in the late 80s or early 90s.
