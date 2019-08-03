La. high court ‘disqualifies’ justice of the peace accused of severely beating, waterboarding children for years

The report goes on to detail years of abuse by Evans which included him hitting one of the children in the head with flashlights, plastic pipes, metal rods, garden tools, workout weights, the handle of a gun, and various tools (wrench, screwdriver, etc.) hundreds of times over the years, leaving many scars. The report goes on to say one of the children was also allegedly tied with duct tape or rope, choked with an extension cord, and waterboarded.