FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dodging afternoon showers and thunderstorms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend won’t be a washout, but we’ll be dodging showers and thunderstorms primarily during the afternoon hours.
Rain coverage Saturday will reach around 50 percent of the WAFB-viewing area. Sunday’s rain coverage will be 60 percent. We won’t rule out some morning and evening rains, but the vast majority is expected to occur during the afternoon hours both days.
Highs will climb into the low 90s today while upper 80s are forecast for Sunday. An umbrella might come in handy Monday with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms remaining in the forecast.
We don’t really get a chance to dry out until the middle and end of the work week as high pressure begins to build in from the west. Even then though we carry a 30 to 40 percent rain coverage Wednesday through next weekend.
Temperatures should be pretty close to normal (Lo: 74° ; Hi: 93°) for the end of this week and beginning of next week.
