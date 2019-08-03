Church youth leader faces multiple felony child pornography charges; images included children from church

CASS COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A Cass County church leader and former teacher was arrested on fifteen felony child pornography charges Friday.
Robert Dale Barkman, 66, of Atlanta, was arrested and his bond set for just over $1 million.
He was bailed out under special conditions, including no contact with children under 18 years of age. He will also have to wear a GPS leg monitor and is restricted to Cass and Bowie Counties in Texas.
The Cass County District Attorney’s Office says their investigation into Barkman began in June when suspicious images were found on his work computer at church, where he served as a youth leader and secretary.
According to the district attorney’s office, the county crime lab processed the computer and found hundreds of child pornography images that Barkman allegedly created himself.
This discovery lead to a search warrant for Barkman’s home, additional computers and electronic devices where hundreds more images were found.
The district attorney believes Barkman deleted images and disposed of electronic recording devices prior to his home search warrant, while having knowledge of the ongoing investigation.
Barkman faces five counts of promotion of child pornography , three counts of attempted promotion of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of tampering with evidence.
He is also a retired teacher who taught middle school for almost 30 years.
