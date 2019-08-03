Charges expected for man shown in viral video kicking alleged shoplifter at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore said Friday he intends to file charges against a man captured on a now viral video appearing to be kicking and yelling at a restrained shoplifter fleeing from Macy’s at the Mall of Louisiana. The man, identified by investigators as Frank Lamb, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 16, 2018.
WAFB learned on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2018 that Latonya Hamilton, 49, was caught on surveillance video entering a Macy’s dressing room with a handful of items and a large bag. She later exited the dressing room with the items hidden in the bag and walked out of the store without paying, an employee told police. Outside of the store, Hamilton and an employee ended up on the ground while struggling over the bag, then later struggling with mall security who attempted to intervene.
Lamb allegedly walked up to Hamilton, who was already being detained, and screamed “Settle down.” Lamb then allegedly kicked Hamilton in the face twice, investigators say.
When questioned about the incident, Lamb told investigators that he was trying to help, explaining that he was attempting to use his foot to “move [Hamilton’s] hands away,” police documents show.
Hamilton was booked on the following charges for the theft:
- Theft
- Simple battery
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Resisting an officer
Lamb was booked on the following charge:
- Simple battery
