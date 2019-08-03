Charges expected for man shown in viral video kicking alleged shoplifter at Mall of Louisiana

WAFB learned on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2018 that Latonya Hamilton, 49, was caught on surveillance video entering a Macy’s dressing room with a handful of items and a large bag. She later exited the dressing room with the items hidden in the bag and walked out of the store without paying, an employee told police. Outside of the store, Hamilton and an employee ended up on the ground while struggling over the bag, then later struggling with mall security who attempted to intervene.