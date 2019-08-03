The changing face of heart disease includes younger people, doctors say

“The thing that we try to counsel patients on is there are things that you can control and things that you cannot control. Things you can’t control we call non-modifiable risk factors, things like your age, your sex. You can’t pick you parents. You have the genes that you have for the rest of your life,” said Keller. "It’s important for you to modify your lifestyle to ensure that you have a healthy lifestyle for a long time. It is behavior modification and if you are cognizant of this and you make an effort to modify your behavior for the long term, you can live a long, happy life just like anybody else.”