Beware of fake settlement sites for Equifax data breach

Personal finance website NerdWallet estimated there would need to be no more than 248,000 approved claims out of the 147 million consumers affected — or less than one-fifth of 1% — for approved applicants to get the full $125. Based on the response so far, those who opt to get cash would see a “very small amount” that would be “nowhere near the $125 they could have gotten if there hadn’t been such an enormous number of claims filed,” according to an update sent out by the FTC after the initial announcement of the settlement.