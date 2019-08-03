Baton Rouge residents urged to donate blood after mass shooting in El Paso

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hospitals in El Paso, Texas are preparing to receive multiple patients injured in a mass shooting at a popular shopping mall. The El Paso Police Department is asking members of the public in surrounding areas and states to schedule a blood donation.
In Louisiana, two blood service providers have been asked to contribute as much blood as they are able.
“Across the U.S. all blood centers struggle during the summer months. There are more accidents because more people are traveling. More products are being used and less people are donating while vacationing and taking care of kids who are out of school,” said Stephanie Duplessis, Regional Director of LifeShare Blood Center in Baton Rouge. “There is already a nationwide shortage, so something of this magnitude will definitely put a huge strain on an already short blood supply.”
SCHEDULE A DONATION WITH LIFESHARE:
SCHEDULE A DONATION WITH VITALANT:
REQUIREMENTS TO DONATE:
- Adults, aged 17 to 80
- At age 16 you can donate blood with parental consent
- Weigh 110 pounds or more
- Be free of infection
- Know the names of any medications you currently take
HOW OFTEN CAN YOU DONATE:
- A healthy person that’s 17 or older can donate blood every eight weeks
- Up to six times a year
SUGGESTIONS BEFORE YOU DONATE:
- Drink plenty of water before your appointment
- Eat a healthy meal
- Wear a shirt with sleeves that you can roll up above your elbows
- Relax, listen to music, talk to other donors or read while you donate
WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU DONATE:
- First, you will be asked to complete the donor registration/medical history form.
- The blood donation process takes approximately 30 minutes from the time you check in to the time you leave
- The actual blood collection takes only about 10 minutes.
- After you donate, you’ll be given a light refreshment
Each unit of blood can help save up to three lives. That means if you donate six times a year, you could potentially be saving 18 lives. You can give blood even if you take medication for high blood pressure, take hormones or have diabetes that is controlled.
