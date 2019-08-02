After Further Review: Five takes form Saints practice #7

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Red zone work
A pretty mundane practice intensified when the Saints went into their red zone work. It was the first time they’ve run red zone all camp.
Drew Brees began with a bang when he found Jared Cook down the seam for a touchdown on the very first play. Taysom Hill connected with Austin Carr in the end zone. In the next red zone period, Brees found Michael Thomas for a touchdown on a shallow crossing route in the end zone.
The period came at the perfect time as the workout beforehand was a bit slow-moving.
Take Two: Erik McCoy remains with first team
Another day, another practice where McCoy spent the day with the first team at center. I don’t have an official tally, but overall, McCoy has gotten the majority of first team reps. The coaches won’t say it because it’s too early and the Saints haven’t played a game yet, but at this point, I think it’s fair to call McCoy the frontrunner in the center competition.
Take Three: Top Plays
Patrick Robinson came up with the second interception of camp when he undercut a Tre’Quan Smith fade route and tipped the pass to himself during one-on-one drills.
During red zone Taysom Hill completed a pass to Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, but Humphrey was stripped of the ball.
Eli Apple made a nice pass breakup on the sideline on a pass from Brees.
The Saints ran a play in red zone with Hill at quarterback and Bree split out wide. Hill handed it off to Alvin Kamara on the zone read for a nice gain.
Take Four: Roll Call
David Onyemata did not practice for the first time this camp. Mario Edwards and Malcom Brown were first team defensive tackles. Emmanuel Butler, Keith Kirkwood, Deonte Harris, Michael Burton and Alize Mack were out as well.
Latavius Murray and Marcus Williams were dressed out but getting work off to the side with the trainer.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Chris Banjo spent the day with the first team at free safety.
- Austin Carr has put together back-to-back good practices.
- It’s starting to feel like that time where everyone is ready for a game. The Saints have four more practices before their preseason opener against Minnesota.
