SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Broadmoor Bucs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 43 of Sportsline Summer Camp was at Broadmoor, where the Buccaneers have stepped down from Class 5A to Class 4 and are hoping their hard work this summer results in an improved record from a 1-9 season in 2018.
They’ve been breaking in an incredible new weight room this summer and working out on the field, led by 16 seniors heading into the season. By all accounts, this group could be the one to lay a new foundation for the program moving forward.
Part of that foundation is also first year head coach Cyril Crutchfield, who coached at West Jefferson last year and St. Augustine in New Orleans before that.
“First of all, you just have to build a culture and present to the players what you want and instilling discipline,” said Crutchfield. “And for the most part, most people talk about discipline on the field. Discipline starts in the classroom. From 7 [p.m.] to 3 [p.m.], that’s where you build it and that character.”
“When he first came, he was like, ‘I’m not like the other coaches you’ve had. I’m the type of dude that get into you and make you focus. If you play around, you can leave the door or you can get your mindset correct and stay,’” senior running back Desmond Robertson explained.
