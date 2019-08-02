Southern Jags off and running on first day of practice

Southern Jaguars (Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Television)
By Josh Auzenne | August 2, 2019 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 10:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern football team hit the field at A.W. Mumford Stadium early Friday morning for day one of preseason practice.

The Jags got started at 7:45 a.m.

Southern head coach Dawson Odums
Southern head coach Dawson Odums (Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Television)

Head coach Dawson Odums is going into his eighth year as the man in charge on The Bluff.

His team is coming off a SWAC West title and are picked to win the division again this year.

Craig Loper was at practice and got a chance to talk to Odums, as well as some of the players, about the upcoming season.

