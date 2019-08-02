RECALL ALERT: Soft baked cookies could have plastic pieces in them

(WAFB) - A certain brand of soft baked cookie bites has been recalled due to possible presence of plastic pieces in the cookies.
Bimbo Bakeries USA announced Friday, Aug. 2 a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the possible presence of visible blue plastic pieces inside the individual packaging pouches. The manufacturer says the plastic is not baked into the product since it happened during the packaging process, however, eating the plastic pieces could pose a choking hazard.
Click here for details on the UPC code and lot code of the recalled cookies.
No other Entenmann’s products were affected since the cookies are on their own production line, the company says.
The recall was announced after the company received several consumer complaints of the blue plastic pieces. No injuries have been reported and the FDA has been alerted, the company says. The recalled product is being removed from store shelves.
Consumers who bought the cookies should not eat them and can return them for a full refund. Those with questions should call 800-984-0989.
The cookies were sold in the following places:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Vermont
- Washington, D.C.
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.