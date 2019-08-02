Nicholas Cage to star in movie ‘10 Double Zero’ to be filmed in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Film Commission announced Tuesday, July 30 that Nicholas Cage will star in a movie that will be shot, in part, in downtown Baton Rouge.
The movie, called “10 Double Zero,” will be filming in downtown Baton Rouge beginning the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 6 through the evening of Saturday, Aug. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department will be downtown to assist in maintaining public safety. Officers will be controlling traffic and closing several streets during the filming period. Pedestrian traffic will also be impacted by filming.
The commission wants to warn residents that several scenes will include stuntmen and actors holding prop firearms and acting out some criminal activity. The public is advised to not be alarmed as those handling prop weapons are trained professionals. The prop weapons will expel a muzzle flash, but will not make any sound. However, on Saturday, there will be some audible gunfire and some explosive noises as part of filming throughout the entire day.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
- Times: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Intermediate Traffic Control: 3rd Street from Convention to Florida from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; full closure from 7 to 11 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Times: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Intermediate Traffic Control: Florida Street from 4th to Lafayette, 3rd Street from Florida to Convention, Convention at 4th, and North at 3rd
Thursday, Aug. 8
- Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Intermediate Traffic Control: North Boulevard from 4th to 3rd
Friday, Aug. 9
- Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Intermediate Traffic Control: North Boulevard from 4th to Lafayette, Lafayette Street to Florida Street, Florida Street westbound from 4th to Lafayette
Saturday, Aug. 10
- Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Road Closure: North Street at 5th westbound and eastbound, 4th from Convention to North Boulevard, America Street to North Boulevard, North Street eastbound from River Road to St. Charles Street
