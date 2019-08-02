Jackson Ave house fire ruled as arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2107 Jackson Avenue Thursday, August 1st.
Crews responded to the fire on Jackson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. At the scene firefighters found the outside wall of the house on fire. The fire was quickly contained before it could spread to the rest of the house.
No injuries were reported at this time.
Firefighters have ruled the fire as arson during the investigation.
Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.
