Badly decomposed body found in Gonzales; police investigating

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating after a badly decomposed body was found near Oak Street on Friday, Aug. 2.
Police officials say the body is that of a male, but because of the level of decomposition, they have not been able to confirm an identity. It’s currently unclear how the man died. Officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide until any evidence is found that the man died naturally.
The body is being taken to the coroner’s office, where an autopsy will be performed the week of Aug. 5.
No other information is currently available. We’ll update this story when we know more.
