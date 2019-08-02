Get ready to 'party with Hardy’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana get ready to party with Laine Hardy!
The singer from Livingston Parish, turned American Idol star is coming home for his first official hometown concert.
Hardy will headline his first ever local concert after winning American Idol on Saturday, September 28th. at North Park (PARDS) 30372 Eden Church Road in Denham Springs.
Tickets for the event are on sale now for $30. Fans can purchase tickets at Etix.com. There is also a limited amount of “Party with Hardy” VIP passes as well they can be purchased through onescottshop.com.
Tickets will also be available at the gate as well on the day of the performance for $50.
Also on the bill will be the legendary Louisiana Music Hall of Fame group " LeRoux,” the talented "Parish County Line”.
Gates will open at 11am and music will start at 2pm We encourage people to get there early to get the best seat position. First come first serve! Bring your lawn chairs. No food, drinks or coolers will be permitted. Food & beverages will be sold at the event.
