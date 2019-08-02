First mosquito sample in EBR Parish for 2019 tests positive for West Nile Virus

East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement will be conducting additional spray missions in the area. Parish officials warn residents that even though 2019 has been “light” in terms on WNV, they should still take precautions be wearing mosquito repellent and/or long sleeved clothing when outdoors, as well as avoiding outdoor activity during peak mosquito activity (morning and evening). Any containers around the home containing standing water should be dumped out.