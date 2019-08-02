First mosquito sample in EBR Parish for 2019 tests positive for West Nile Virus

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish officials announced Friday, Aug. 2 they’ve received the first mosquito sample for 2019 that has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The sample was collected from the O’Neal Lane/I-12 area on Thursday, July 25, officials say.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement will be conducting additional spray missions in the area. Parish officials warn residents that even though 2019 has been “light” in terms on WNV, they should still take precautions be wearing mosquito repellent and/or long sleeved clothing when outdoors, as well as avoiding outdoor activity during peak mosquito activity (morning and evening). Any containers around the home containing standing water should be dumped out.
