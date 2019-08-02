FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summertime pattern continues; rain expected over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Overall, our early August weather pattern isn’t expected to change much over the course of the next several days – starting with this morning, temperatures pretty typical for early morning this time of year – in the low to mid 70°s.
More than likely, no umbrellas will be needed before lunch but later today – again – we’re looking at a 50% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms, a high topping out in the lower 90°s – which means a “heat index” near triple digits.
Overnight, partly cloudy and steamy – a low of 73°; tomorrow and Sunday, a sun/cloud mix early – scattered showers and storms popping up during the afternoon, highs in the lower 90°s.
