FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More of the same summer weather on the way

Rain chances both days are set at 40% to 50%, with almost all of that falling during the afternoon and early evening hours. The Storm Team does not anticipate any severe weather outbreaks over the weekend, although one or two thunderstorms could become strong to severe. Most of the area can expect less than 0.5” of rain over the weekend. In fact, given the hit or miss pattern of our afternoon thundershowers, some neighborhoods could stay dry both days while other neighborhoods could get rain both afternoons. With these summer coastal t-showers, you know localized downpours are capable of producing 2” or more in a relatively short window of time.