FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More of the same summer weather on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Storm Team forecast is calling for more of the same, with repeat daily performances of our traditional mid-summer weather through the weekend and just about all of next week.
Saturday and Sunday will open at sunrise with fair to partly cloudy skies and daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s for much of the WAFB region. As has been the case for several days now, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoons. Highs both days will climb into the low 90s for most neighborhoods, with peak afternoon heat index values approaching 100°.
Rain chances both days are set at 40% to 50%, with almost all of that falling during the afternoon and early evening hours. The Storm Team does not anticipate any severe weather outbreaks over the weekend, although one or two thunderstorms could become strong to severe. Most of the area can expect less than 0.5” of rain over the weekend. In fact, given the hit or miss pattern of our afternoon thundershowers, some neighborhoods could stay dry both days while other neighborhoods could get rain both afternoons. With these summer coastal t-showers, you know localized downpours are capable of producing 2” or more in a relatively short window of time.
The First Alert Forecast remains essentially unchanged through the upcoming week, with rain chances again posted at 40% to 50% each day through Friday. As we get into next weekend, the long range outlook currently suggests a slight drop in rain percentages to around 30% next Saturday and Sunday.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has stopped formal tracking of the disturbance near Florida, but continues to monitor Invest 96L in the central tropical Atlantic. The NHC dropped development chances for 96L from 70% to 40% earlier Friday, noting the poor organization of the tropical wave, plus the potential for less than favorable conditions for the tropical wave early next week. What’s more, long range guidance for 96L is trending towards a re-curve to the north and northeast next week, keeping the system out in the Atlantic.
