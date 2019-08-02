Event for Holly Clegg Gastric Research Fund raises more than $150k in one night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday night, a fundraiser was held at The Varsity to benefit the Holly Clegg Gastric Research Fund. The benefit raised about $165,000, even organizers say.
People will always come together over good food, but on Thursday, Aug. 1, residents also came to support the queen of kitchens everywhere, Holly Clegg. Friends and family of Clegg organized a special night to raise money for the Holly Clegg Gastric Research Fund, which will help provide money for research and awareness of the rare cancer Clegg is currently battling. She had a very special message for everyone who has helped.
“I love you Baton Rouge and I thank you so much. I’m just so grateful to so many people for helping me and supporting me all these years,” Clegg said.
“We can activate trials based on this fund within a year. We always have ideas ready to go and just having the money helps put them in motion,” said Dr. Brian Badgewell, a gastric cancer surgeon.
In just six weeks, the fund has raised more than $200,000. Clegg is currently in hospice care, but says this will be her legacy. She hopes it will someday save others facing the same disease.
