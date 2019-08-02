Cushenberry III, Chaisson to wear No. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU football standouts have been awarded the No. 18 jersey by head coach Ed Orgeron. The honor was awarded to Lloyd Cushenberry and outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.
Cushenberry will become the first offensive lineman to wear No. 18. Chaisson is a redshirt sophomore from North Shore High School in Houston.
Both players received the honor after a team meeting before LSU’s first fall camp practice.
As an offensive lineman, the rules of college football prevent Cushenberry from actually wearing the No. 18 jersey so instead, his No. 79 jersey will be accompanied by a No. 18 patch. Chaisson, who wore No. 4 a year ago, will wear No. 18 on the field.
The tradition started during the 2003 football season.
LSU’s jersey No. 18 tradition was born in 2003 when quarterback Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their first national title in football since 1958. Mauck’s No. 18 became synonymous with success, both on and off the field, as well as a selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player.
This is the second time two players have been awarded the No. 18 jersey in the same season. Tight end J.D. Moore and current LSU graduate assistant Christian LaCouture both wore No. 18 in 2017.
Cushenberry and Chaisson join an impressive list of LSU standouts to wear No. 18, including tight end Foster Moreau, who donned the jersey in 2018. Moreau was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and graduated from LSU in December of last year with a degree in sports administration.
Here’s a complete list of the former players to wear No. 18:
Year(s) Player (Position)
2001-03 Matt Mauck (quarterback)
2004-07 Jacob Hester (running back)
2008-09 Richard Dickson (tight end)
2010 Richard Murphy (running back)
2011 Brandon Taylor (safety)
2012 Bennie Logan (defensive tackle)
2013 Lamin Barrow (linebacker)
2014 Terrance Magee (running back)
2015-16 Tre’Davious White (cornerback)
2017 Christian LaCouture (defensive line)
2017 J.D. Moore (tight end)
2018 Foster Moreau (tight end)
2019 K’Lavon Chaisson (outside linebacker)
2019 Lloyd Cushenberry (center)
