Cole extends win streak to 9 games, Astros beat Indians 7-1

Astros manager A.J. Hinch has set the first starts for RHP Zack Greinke (Saturday against Seattle) and RHP Aaron Sanchez (Tuesday against Colorado). Former AL Cy Young Award winner Greinke was acquired from Arizona, while Sanchez and RHP Joe Biagini were dealt by Toronto. Each will report to Houston on Friday. "They all know what's ahead of them," Hinch said. "It's nice to have a plan."