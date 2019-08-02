Cancer survivors find strength through YMCA of the Capital Area LIVESTRONG program

LiveSTRONG at the YMCA coaches create customized exercise plans for each participant based on the individual’s needs and goals. Each coach is a certified fitness instructor and/or personal trainer. All coaches are additionally trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care. For the survivor, there is no cost to participate; additionally, LiveSTRONG at the YMCA participants and their families have the added benefit of a YMCA membership for the duration of the program.