Cancer survivors find strength through YMCA of the Capital Area LIVESTRONG program

Information provided by the YMCA of the Capital Area
Our ongoing dialogue with cancer survivors through our surveys and research led us to discover that a top concern among survivors was the difficulty of returning to physical activity after treatment. In response, LiveSTRONG partnered with the YMCA of the USA in 2007 to create LiveSTRONG at the YMCA, a 12-week physical activity program designed to get survivors back on their feet.
LiveSTRONG at the YMCA coaches create customized exercise plans for each participant based on the individual’s needs and goals. Each coach is a certified fitness instructor and/or personal trainer. All coaches are additionally trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care. For the survivor, there is no cost to participate; additionally, LiveSTRONG at the YMCA participants and their families have the added benefit of a YMCA membership for the duration of the program.
Program Details:
- 12-week program with two 75-90 minute sessions per week
- Includes cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance, and flexibility exercises
- Evaluation includes fitness and quality of life assessments before and after participation
- Facilitated by YMCA-certified instructors
- Requires referral and medical clearance from a physician
Click here for the application.
To find out how