BRFD responded to fire at North Foster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4443 North Foster Thursday, August 1st. The fire was reported around 9:40 p.m.
When firefighters made it to the scene they found half of the home engulfed in flames. Crews quickly worked to contain the blaze but the fire reached the attic before crews could get control.
Six people lived in the home but none were home when the fire broke out.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
