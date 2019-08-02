Blane Salamoni ‘very offended’ by Baton Rouge police chief’s remarks, attorney says

“Our past requires that we see this Alton Sterling incident not as an isolated one, but what it truly represents. It’s an example of a well documented pattern of behavior by a man who should have never ever worn this uniform. Period. We have to call it for what it is. We have some who believe that Salamoni’s behavior was acceptable because he encountered an armed individual. There’s a reason we train officers on how to respond to certain situations and it’s our job to make sure he’s behaving in the way he was trained,” said Paul in an apology issued to Baton Rouge residents.