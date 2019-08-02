Blane Salamoni ‘very offended’ by Baton Rouge police chief’s remarks, attorney says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An attorney representing Blane Salamoni, the former Baton Rouge Police Department officer involved in the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling, says Salamoni was “very offended” about remarks made by current police chief, Murphy Paul, on Thursday, Aug. 1.
The chief explained during a press conference, held Thursday that Salamoni and the department ended a drawn out appeal process and effectively rescinded his termination, allowing him to resign instead. Salamoni did not receive any back pay or financial compensation since being fired in March of 2018, and dismissed all of his claims to the police department as part of the agreement.
“Our past requires that we see this Alton Sterling incident not as an isolated one, but what it truly represents. It’s an example of a well documented pattern of behavior by a man who should have never ever worn this uniform. Period. We have to call it for what it is. We have some who believe that Salamoni’s behavior was acceptable because he encountered an armed individual. There’s a reason we train officers on how to respond to certain situations and it’s our job to make sure he’s behaving in the way he was trained,” said Paul in an apology issued to Baton Rouge residents.
Attorney Leo Hamilton, who represented the police department during the appeal process, echoed the chief’s sentiments.
“Mr. Salamoni’s ill temperament and disregard of rules was evident before his employment with BRPD. Mr. Salamoni failed to report he had such an arrest on his application to the police force.” said Hamilton. “In the sterling video MR. Salimoni is clearly seen removing his weapon before leaving his car and placing that weapon to the head of Mr. Sterling and shouting profanities. Rather than being a calming force, he was an aggressive force."
According to Hamilton, the arrest was related to a domestic incident.
“[Paul’s] remarks were inappropriate. It was irresponsible for him to say things like that,” said John McLindon, an attorney representing Salamoni. “Blane was very offended.”
In an interview with WAFB Thursday, McLindon said the chief’s remarks did not embody the nature under which the deal was reached. He says both parties met privately and had productive discussions about what was in the best interest of the city.
“The spirit of the agreement was that we all put this behind us for the City of Baton Rouge,” McLindon said.
In fact, McLindon said Salamoni was motivated to reach a settlement with the police department because he questioned what he’d achieve by continuing the process. McLindon said there was not a doubt in his mind that Salamoni would have won his appeal, however, doing so would put him back on the BRPD police force and open him up to continued scrutiny. The settlement allows Salamoni to both have the firing removed from his record and gives him the option to pursue work in law enforcement elsewhere should he be interested, something that remains important to him, McLindon said.
McLindon could not comment on whether Salamoni had any plans to return to law enforcement work. However, he did say it’s “certainly an option.”
