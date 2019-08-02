6 arrested, 1 wanted in Valentine’s Day drive-by shooting death of pregnant woman

6 arrested, 1 wanted in Valentine’s Day drive-by shooting death of pregnant woman
Aerial Edwards (Source: Facebook)
By Nick Gremillion and Rachael Thomas | August 2, 2019 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 3:37 PM

GLYNN, La. (WAFB) - Six people have been arrested and one person is still wanted in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Aerial Edwards, 25, died after being shot on during a drive-by shooting.

Officials say more arrests could still be coming.

So far, the following people have been arrested:

Jericho Hamburg, 21

  • Principal to first degree murder
  • Principal to first degree feticide
  • Principal to attempted first degree murder
  • Illegal use of weapons
  • Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Jericho Hamburg, 21
Jericho Hamburg, 21 (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

Nicholas Robinson, 21

  • Principal to first degree murder
  • Principal to first degree feticide
  • Principal to attempted first degree murder
  • Illegal use of weapons
  • Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Nicholas Robinson, 21
Nicholas Robinson, 21 (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

Danielle Claiborne, 38

  • Accessory after the fact to first degree murder
  • Accessory after the fact to first degree feticide
  • Accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder
  • Accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapon
Danielle Claiborne, 38
Danielle Claiborne, 38 (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

Juvenile, 16

  • Principal to first degree murder
  • Principal to first degree feticide
  • Principal to attempted first degree murder

Treveon Robinson, 19 (arrested by the Austin Police Department in Texas)

  • First degree feticide
  • Attempted first degree murder
  • Illegal use of weapons
  • Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Treveon Robinson, 19
Treveon Robinson, 19 (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

Andre Griffin, 22 (arrested by the Austin Police Department in Texas)

  • First degree feticide
  • Attempted first degree murder
  • Illegal use of weapons
  • Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Andre Griffin, 22
Andre Griffin, 22 (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following individual is still wanted in connection to the case:

Tonia Robinson, 47, of Erwinville

  • Accessory after the fact to first degree murder
  • Accessory after the fact to first degree feticide
  • Accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder
  • Accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons
Tonia Robinson, 47
Tonia Robinson, 47 (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-694-3737 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres told WAFB multiple shots were fired into the home, striking Edwards while she was asleep in bed. Officials also said Edwards’ boyfriend was in the house at the time of the shooting.

An early morning drive-by shooting killed a woman in Pointe Coupee Parish (Source: WAFB)
An early morning drive-by shooting killed a woman in Pointe Coupee Parish (Source: WAFB)
An early morning drive-by shooting killed a woman in Pointe Coupee Parish (Source: WAFB)
An early morning drive-by shooting killed a woman in Pointe Coupee Parish (Source: WAFB)

Deputies received a phone call alerting them about the shooting at 1:34 a.m. on Feb. 14.

The shooting happened in the 15000 block of Russell Lane in Glynn, Louisiana.

RELATED: Officials identify pregnant woman killed in Valentine’s Day drive-by shooting

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.