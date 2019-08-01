WANTED: Man accused of severely beating woman, threatening her

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man after he allegedly beat a woman and threatened her life.
Andre Williams, 41, is wanted on charges of criminal trespassing, aggravated assault with a firearm, second degree battery, and criminal damage to property. Police say on March 3, Williams approached a parked vehicle with a woman he knew inside, got in the car, and began to threaten her. Police say the woman then fled the car and began to run away. After a brief chase, Williams was able to catch the woman, police say, and began to hit her in the face with a closed fist. Police say the woman suffered major injuries to her face as a result.
Williams is described as a black male who is 6′ tall, weighing about 235 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips App.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.