WANTED: Man accused of severely beating woman, threatening her

Andre Williams, 41, is wanted on charges of criminal trespassing, aggravated assault with a firearm, second degree battery, and criminal damage to property. Police say on March 3, Williams approached a parked vehicle with a woman he knew inside, got in the car, and began to threaten her. Police say the woman then fled the car and began to run away. After a brief chase, Williams was able to catch the woman, police say, and began to hit her in the face with a closed fist. Police say the woman suffered major injuries to her face as a result.