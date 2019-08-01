USDA offers aid to farms caught in middle of trade war with China

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on $300 million worth of Chinese goods. This comes after the president was reportedly not pleased that the Chinese have not agreed to buy more agricultural products, like soybeans.
Caught in the middle of this trade war are farmers like Donald Shexneyder.
"Future prices aren't too great right now or it's been dropping a lot here lately,” Shexneyder said.
Shexneyder knew the outlook was not great when he planted this crop, but with no end in sight to the trade war with China and more tariffs on the way, his nerves are on edge.
"You know, every little bit of news in the market, it moves the market up or down depending on if it’s favorable or not,” he said.
Some relief is on the way for farmers like Shexneyder. The USDA has announced it’s continuing its market facilitation program from 2018.
"This whole program is designed that when we are in a trade war, that when the commodities are negatively affected because of the tariffs, this is to help them compensate the difference,” said Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain.
Strain says this program will especially help soybean farmers in the state.
“China, one customer, buys 60 percent of our soybean production,” Strain said. “Not our exports, but our total production, and so that’s why we’re a soybean state. We grow a lot of soybeans and so that’s why that has that effect.”
The market facilitation program basically pays the difference between what the value of the crop should be without the trade war and what farmers are getting in this tough market. In 2018, it was based on the amount harvested. This year, it’s on the amount planted.
"When you look at $15 to $102 an acre, you know, that does have a significant impact, specifically if you had crops that were affected last year by the bad weather, right, that can be very significant when you talk about $100 an acre,” he said.
What that translates to for farmers like Shexneyder is a safety net when profits are not there.
"It’s a little bump,” Shexneyder said. “It’s not a big fix all program, but we don’t expect that.”
While he supports the president’s tariffs, he’s looking forward to the trade war concluding and being able to sell his beans for what they are actually worth.
