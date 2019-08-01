SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Glen Oaks Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nowhere to go but up for Glen Oaks High, stop number 41 for Sportsline Summer Camp. The Panthers were 0-10 after scoring seven touchdowns all season and 50 points in those ten games.
New head coach, Sean Beauchamp, coming over from Broadmoor, says he started with seven guys in the weight room; he’s now quadrupled that to 28. Beauchamp says the strength going into his first season as a head coach after 25 years as an assistant is the offensive line. They’ve done well with the weights and he’s got a quarterback who transferred in, Jarrius Snearl, and a new running back, Kevin Young, behind them.
“Offensively, we’ll be moving the ball. Like I tell people, don’t expect high-powered scoring games, that’s not what we are, that’s not where we’re at. Expect some success," Beauchamp said.
“The biggest goal I want us to do is win a game, that’s the biggest goal, win one game. If we can get one, we can keep pushing for more," said Tavoris Harris, senior wide receiver.
