SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Glen Oaks Panthers

New head coach, Sean Beauchamp, coming over from Broadmoor, says he started with seven guys in the weight room; he’s now quadrupled that to 28. Beauchamp says the strength going into his first season as a head coach after 25 years as an assistant is the offensive line. They’ve done well with the weights and he’s got a quarterback who transferred in, Jarrius Snearl, and a new running back, Kevin Young, behind them.