SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Small father-son boat building project has turned into largest custom boat shop in country

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The water has always been within reach for Jason Romero.
“From a very young age, I was always on the water fishing off the camp, going shrimping and things like that,” said Romero. “It’s so nice just to go in the backyard and throw a line in the water and catch some fish, if that’s what we want to do.”
For Romero, there’s nothing like getting out on a boat and leaving everything behind.
“It’s just you and nature it’s really nice,” he said. “It’s peaceful.”
That water is more than just a place to relax and unwind though.
“It is a way of life for us because it’s how we make a living," he said.
He owns Uncle J Custom Boats in Morgan City.
“I put us as one of the only custom boat builders. I mean, they have builders that are factories that state to be custom because you can pick what you want and what you don’t want," Romero said.
Romero and his crew craft the boats entirely from scratch. He says four boats are sent out of his shop each week and are sent across North America.
About ten years ago though, his operation was much smaller.
“Uncle J Custom Boats started out underneath the carport of my house in a little subdivision in Stephenville. I don’t think the neighbors liked it very much. It was pretty loud,” Romero said.
The first boat was a father-son project for Jason’s brother.
"Going into it, we really did not know what we were doing,” he said.
"I had an old welding machine that we kind of pieced together to get it going and when we started building it, we really didn’t know nothing to even start building a boat,” said Jason’s father, Wayne.
They eventually figured it out. As soon as they were finished, though, it was already sold.
"It was supposed to be for the youngest boy and then we sold it and then I said, ‘Well, let’s build him another one’ and then that one got sold and as of today, the young boy still don’t have a boat,” Wayne said.
“The orders came in pretty quick with people who wanted boats,” Romero said. “So at no point was it building boats and waiting for it to be sold, which is a good thing.”
Romero says they built more than 200 boats in 2018. By his estimates, that makes Uncle J Custom Boats the largest custom boat shop in the nation.
"The custom side is what keeps it fun and keeps it interesting and not stale,” Romero said. “Would I like to grow and go even the next step? Yes, but I’m scared of that because I don’t want quality to take a loss and if I’m not putting a hand on every boat, quality could probably take a loss.”
So for now, he's happy with what he has built and is looking forward to spending more time on the water in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.