Residents in BR’s Garden District fed up with drainage problems

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Baton Rouge’s Garden District are upset with the increase in flooding they’ve seen in the recent storms.
They are not happy that storm drains were clogged. Wednesday night, those residents met with the man in charge of East Baton Rouge Parish’s drainage system to share their complaints and get some answers. The parish’s drainage director also shared a long term drainage plan with those in attendance.
“I’m gonna’ tell ya’, I’m not gonna’ come in, say I’m gonna’ tear out everything you have in here and put a pipe in down to that street. And why? Because until I know what it does downstream, I’m not going to do that and I think that’s part of the plan,” said Fred Raiford, EBR director of Transportation and Drainage.
There are a few options for anyone hoping to report drainage issues. In addition to calling 311, residents can download an app run by the city called Red Stick 311 to report issues. In fact, the city says officials can track issues sent through the app more efficiently than over the phone.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.