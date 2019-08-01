Public warned of scam targeting iPhone users

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants iPhone users to beware of a new scam which was convincing enough to nearly fool a BBB executive.
According to information provided by the BBB, iPhone users may receive unsolicited calls from a number matching official Apple number (1-800-MYAPPLE). After answering, the user is alerted through a pre-recorded message that multiple servers containing Apple user IDs have been compromised and the user’s information is at risk.
The user is then prompted to “Press 1” for customer service or given a different call back number to contact. If the user returns the call and speaks with customer service, a real person will claim that the "phone or computer is at extreme risk” and pressure the user to act sooner rather than later. That includes request for personal information or the user making a payment so that Apple can fix the problem. After the scammers get what they need, they may block the user number or simply stop answering their calls.
How to Protect Yourself from Tech Support Scams
- Don’t trust your caller ID. Even if your caller ID says a reputable company is calling, keep in mind that caller ID is easily faked.
- Contact customer service directly. If you receive a call you are unsure about, look up the customer service number on the company’s official website. Call that number to confirm whether there really is an issue.
- Never give personal information to strangers. Never give your full name, address, Social Security/Social Insurance number, banking information, or other sensitive information to strangers, especially someone who called you unsolicited.
Report these scams to the BBB by clicking the link here.
