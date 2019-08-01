'Prevention on the Go' brings cancer screening to local businesses.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Getting screened for cancer can be as easy as showing up for work. A popular program from Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Caner Center takes doctors on the road to local businesses.
‘Prevention on the Go’ has screened around 2,000 people at 23 companies since it launched in 2016, according to Renea Duffin, vice president for cancer support and outreach for the Cancer Center.
Gabby Lewis recently took advantage of the mobile screening bus when it showed up at the Gerry Lane car dealership where she works. She didn’t have to wait for an appointment, and there were no copays or bills.
“I’ve had other health issues recently, so since Gerry Lane was offering a free screening, I definitely wanted to take the opportunity,” Lewis explained.
Duffin said the program has caught 25 cancers and led to the removal of 110 precancerous spots. Over half of the participants had never been screened before.
“We have saved lives, because many of these people probably would not have been screened otherwise,” she said.
The program is personal for Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises.
“I know from experience, ‘cause I had a thing on my nose for a couple of years,” Lane said.
After beating his skin cancer, he now wants to protect his employees. Early detection also saves time and money for employers.
“They can be at work and still get checked, ‘cause a lot of people don’t want to take off work to get checked,” Lane added.
Lewis said she was glad for the chance to get screened, and she encourages others to talk to their employers if they can’t make it to a doctor.
“Everyone needs to know what’s going on with themselves, right? Even if you might not want to know the results, or hear what’s going on, just do it,” she said.
The Cancer Center works with businesses of all sizes to come up with a ‘Prevention on the Go’ package. The cost depends on the number of employees.
Click here to learn more about the program, or call 215-1248.
The mobile screening bus also makes stops at community events, churches, and shopping centers.
