Pennington Biomedical invents pet food that can help animals lose weight, live longer

Pennington says the food could help address what the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) says is the top health threat to pets: obesity. Pets with obesity face a number of problems, including type 2 diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, joint problems, and other chronic disease, APOP says. According to APOP, about 50 million dogs and 56 million cats in the U.S. are either overweight or obese.