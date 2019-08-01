Michael Thomas shows up for training camp day after signing record contract

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - There was a big arrival at Saints training camp in Metairie Thursday.
Wide receiver Michael Thomas is perhaps doing the money dance at camp after becoming the highest paid pass catcher in NFL history Wednesday. Thomas was back on the field the day after signing a record deal worth $100 million over five years with $61 million guaranteed.
If you listened closely, there were times Thursday when you thought a cash register type of sound rang out with every step Thomas took when he was on the turf. Well, not really, but after practice, as expected, the $100 million man was all the talk.
Entering his fourth year in the NFL with a mega contract now behind his name, Thomas is expected to continue to produce week-in and week-out like the NFL’s elite week in. They are expectations the 26-year-old embraces.
Thomas laughed after practice Thursday while talking about the contract. He said him and his uncle have something to talk about now and consider what holds more weight, his deal or going No. 1 overall. His uncle is Keyshawn Johnson, who was the first pick in the 1996 NFL draft.
