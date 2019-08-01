LDAF: Medical marijuana cleared for release

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Aug. 1, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced it has completed testing on the first batch of medical marijuana produced by LSU’s sub-contractor, GB Sciences.
“We are pleased to announce that LSU-GBSL’s final medical marijuana product has passed all testing and is cleared for immediate release to the medical marijuana pharmacies. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with LSU-GBSL and SU-ADB/ILERA as we move into the next phase of the program. We also want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly from inception through production and testing to make this a reality,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.
On Monday, July 29, LDAF says a random sample of the final product was chosen for testing. It was tested for homogeneity, potency, and contaminants.
Baton Rouge facilities plan to have product on the shelves Tuesday, August 6.
