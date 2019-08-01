Kenilworth Science and Technology gets spruced up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When classes start next week at Kenilworth Science and Technology School, students will find a spruced up campus.
Renovations have been done bathrooms, new security doors, and freshly painted classrooms. This was all part of a $300,000 summertime renovation at the 46-year-old school.
One of the biggest renovations to the school will be new keyless entry classroom doors that will increase security. All teachers and staff will have a special magnetic card key to enter the classrooms. “The outside doors also are being upgraded to provide an extra layer of security at the middle charter school,” said Kenilworth Principal Hasan Suzuk.
Glass windows also are being added to all interior doors to promote openness and transparency. The nine student and adult bathrooms are being renovated and upgraded, and all classrooms have been freshly painted.
“It is important to us that the school is a safe, clean and welcoming place. Our students deserve a nice place to learn, so we decided to invest in the building over the summer,” said Suzuk.
Kenilworth is still accepting applications for 6th-grade only for the 2019-20 school year, which begins August 8. Parents can enroll their children online at www.enrollbr.org, click “Our Schools” and choose Kenilworth to begin the process. As a grade 6-8 public charter school, tuition and transportation are free to all students.
