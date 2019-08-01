FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summertime pattern continues; rain expected over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are locked into a typical summertime weather pattern across the central Gulf Coast and it doesn’t look like anything will change anytime soon.
The basic forecast is a repeat, repeat, and repeat of mostly dry, but muggy morning starts in the low to mid 70s, daytime highs of 90° or more, but feeling closer to 100° even in the shade, and scattered, mainly afternoon showers and occasional thunderstorms each day. Daily highs and lows might swing 1° or 2° one way or another each day and daily rain chances will vary between 30% and 50%, but in the end, the forecast is just a fairly typical one for our region at this time of year.
The forecast stays essentially unchanged through the middle of next week at least.
While we cannot rule out one or two strong to severe storms over the next seven days, there are no days that have a severe weather potential look. For most days, rain totals will be under 0.5″ for those that do get rain. However, as we all know, isolated bullseye downpours of 2″ or more are part of the routine summer weather equation for area, and those downpours can come in short order, producing nuisance flooding in spots.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The broad, unorganized area of disturbed weather between Cuba, The Bahamas, and the Florida Peninsula is now posted with no chance of tropical development, but it still could be a significant rainmaker for parts of the southeastern U.S. in the coming days.
Another tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic, tagged as Invest 96L, is posted with a 70% chance of development over the next five days as it heads towards the Lesser Antilles. Invest 96L is likely to become Chantal next week, but it’s too far away for us to be concerned at this time.
