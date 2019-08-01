FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summertime pattern continues; rain expected over weekend

While we cannot rule out one or two strong to severe storms over the next seven days, there are no days that have a severe weather potential look. For most days, rain totals will be under 0.5″ for those that do get rain. However, as we all know, isolated bullseye downpours of 2″ or more are part of the routine summer weather equation for area, and those downpours can come in short order, producing nuisance flooding in spots.