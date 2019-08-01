FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers expected for coming afternoons; higher rain chances for weekend

A bit on the steamy side this morning (of course!), temperatures about where they should be, in the low to mid 70°s and nothing to speak of on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. But, don’t leave your umbrella behind today – we’re still looking at a 40% coverage of showers/storms starting shortly after lunch – a high in the lower 90°s; a “feels like” temperature in the upper 90°s.