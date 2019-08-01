FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers expected for coming afternoons; higher rain chances for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a nice, quiet start to the month of August – and, as you would expect, a forecast that we’re relatively familiar with by this time of the year.
A bit on the steamy side this morning (of course!), temperatures about where they should be, in the low to mid 70°s and nothing to speak of on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. But, don’t leave your umbrella behind today – we’re still looking at a 40% coverage of showers/storms starting shortly after lunch – a high in the lower 90°s; a “feels like” temperature in the upper 90°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy and humid – a low of 73°; tomorrow, a nearly identical forecast – sun/cloud mix, 40% rain coverage, a high topping out in the lower 90°s.
