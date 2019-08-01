Building damaged at Donaldsonville High School after four school buses taken for joyride

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm to WAFB that they are investigating a bizarre incident invloving four school buses at Donaldsonville High School.
Public Information Officer for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Allison Hudson said someone took four school buses for an apparent joy ride overnight. One of the buses clipped one of the buildings at the high school.
WAFB is working to determine the extent of the damage to the DHS building.
Jackie Tisdell, a spokesperson for the Ascension Parish School system, declined to comment on the matter. However, Tisdell said the school board is currently working with law enforcement in the investigation.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
