BRCC’s sonography program ranked most affordable in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sonography program at Baton Rouge Community College has been recognized as one of the most affordable in Louisiana and is listed as 63 most affordable sonography associate degree programs in America.
The ranking comes from HealthGrad.com an open forum community for health care workers, professionals and students. This forum only ranks accredited programs and uses a method of affordability and comparison.
BRCC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in sonography at a cost of $2,815 less than the state average for sonography associate degree programs, according to HealthGrad.com’s findings.
“At nearly $3,000 less than the state average for sonography associate degrees, Baton Rouge Community College’s AAS in Diagnostic Medical Sonography is a model of affordability,” the report noted.
It’s also a career that is enjoying the boom that all medical professions are going through right now, with the number of jobs over the next decade predicted to jump by 17 percent.
