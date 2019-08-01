Angel Food Cake, Summer Fruit, and Yogurt Parfait

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Talk about a quick, great dessert that can also be served in place of a heavy breakfast or lunch. This simple parfait can be easily made using seasonal fruit, your favorite fruit-enhanced yogurt and low fat whipped topping. Kids will also love this after-school snack!
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 angel food cake, (½-inch) diced
1 cup fresh Louisiana blueberries
1 cup fresh Louisiana blackberries
1 cup sliced fresh Louisiana strawberries
2 Ruston peaches, seeded and diced
4 (6-ounce) containers peach yogurt
1 (8-ounce) container low fat whipped topping
½ cup granola
grated orange zest for garnish, optional
fresh mint for garnish, optional
4–6 maraschino cherries for garnish, optional
Method:
In one large trifle dish or 6 parfait glasses, place 1 inch of diced angel food cake and top with a generous portion of peach yogurt and a layer of blueberries.
Continue to layer until a layer of each fruit has been added with a layer of angel food cake and peach yogurt in between.
Top the parfait with swirls of whipped topping and garnish with granola, orange zest, mint, and maraschino cherries, if desired. Serve immediately.
