WATCH LIVE: Family of Port Allen man killed by deputy speaks out publicly for the first time
The family of Josef Richardson held a press conference Wednesday, July 31. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | July 31, 2019 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 12:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of a Port Allen man who was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting is speaking publicly for the first time since the incident.

The man killed was identified by a family member as Josef Richardson, 38.

Autopsy results released by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office show the man killed by a West Baton Rouge deputy on Thursday, July 25 died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The coroner’s office says the bullet severed part of the man’s spine.

The press conference, which is hosted by the family, is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31 at 12 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Parish.

