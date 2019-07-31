Two involved in shootout on Hanks Drive arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested two people believed to have been involved in a shootout at an apartment complex in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Detectives arrived at an apartment complex on Hanks Drive on July 24 around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting.
Investigators discovered that Gregory Taplin, 38, had been grazed by a bullet. Tamplin refused medical treatment and admitted to deputies that he exchanged gunfire with another suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.
The second suspect, identified as Jarkise Robertson, 22, ran from the scene before deputies arrived.
Deputies say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between Taplin and Robertson.
The shooting happened less than 10 days after Derrick Parish was shot and killed on the same street.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Robertson shot at an apartment where Taplin, a woman, and four children were inside.
The Robertson fled the apartment and Taplin armed himself with a neighbor’s 9mm handgun.
Taplin shot at Robertson’s vehicle as he attempted to drive away from the scene.
Deputies say Taplin cooperated with detectives and admitted that he took the handgun without permission of the owner.
Both suspected were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and aggravated criminal damage to property. Robertson faces an additional home invasion charge.
