Recall issued for sleepers; infant deaths reported with similar products

(WAFB) - A recall has been issued for infant bassinets because of safety concerns after similar products have had reports of infant deaths.
The July 31 recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS. The recall affects 24,000 units.
Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel Juvenile Group USA at 812-373-6673 for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.
The bassinets were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017 for about $60.
Click here for more information on this recall.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.