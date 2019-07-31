Mother claims mold in apartment is making her children sick

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Paris James lives with her two children at the Port Royal Apartment Homes on Airline Highway. She says recently, she noticed mold and mildew growing on her ceiling and in her kitchen.
“I asked what I should do about the mold in my house. My kids can’t come back to the house like that. I’m not living for myself anymore, I’m living for them,” said James.
James says maintenance treated the apartment and told her it was safe to remain, however, she says she’s not convinced after rushing her daughter to the doctor with a 102° fever.
“She gave her a breathing treatment and I explained to her what’s going on and I have mold in my house. She was like, ‘She needs to get out of that environment because her health is more important than this,’” said James.
James requested management move the family into a different apartment while they determine what to do about the mold. However, James says her request was denied several times.
“What is the big problem with me getting moved until y’all get this under control? I just want to be moved so my kids can have a better environment to be in. This is not good for them,” said James.
James says she’s going back and forth to family while continuing to pay $845 per month for rent.
WAFB reached out to management and the owners of the complex, however, we have not received a response.
