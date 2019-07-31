Meet APSO’s two newest K-9s, Brenda and Kira

Meet APSO’s two newest K-9s, Brenda and Kira
Two new K-9 officers are joining APSO. (Source: APSO)
By Rachael Thomas | July 31, 2019 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 2:42 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is welcoming two new K-9 officers to its force.

Brenda and Kira are the two newest K-9 officers to join the APSO family, Sheriff Bobby Webre announced Wednesday, July 31.

The sheriff’s office says Brenda and Kira are both Belgian Malinois and are between 2 and 3-years-old. The dogs will be away for the next couple of weeks for training before beginning their regular duties, the sheriff’s office says.

The two new K-9 officers are away for a couple of weeks of training.
The two new K-9 officers are away for a couple of weeks of training. (Source: APSO)
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is welcoming two new K-9 officers to its force.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is welcoming two new K-9 officers to its force. (Source: APSO)
Brenda and Kira are both Belgian Malinois.
Brenda and Kira are both Belgian Malinois. (Source: APSO)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.