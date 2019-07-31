Mayor, ebay host breakfast at SU to promote diversity in business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, July 31, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and ebay held a breakfast meeting at Southern University to discuss the need for stronger diversity in business.
Because of the new partnership between the city and the tech company, ebay announced it will offer coaching in e-commerce and selling goods online to ten selected Baton Rouge businesses.
“And we have a visible problem in that we don’t have the diversity and inclusion that we need to continue to thrive," said Damien Hooper-Campbell, ebay’s chief diversity officer.
“I believe that their presence here in Baton Rouge is indeed transformative just by the mere fact that a company, a corporation, like ebay, feels that Baton Rouge is a good partner for them," Broome said.
Baton Rouge is the sixth city in the world to join ebay’s Retail Revival program.
