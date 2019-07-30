Man gets 3 consecutive life terms for raping 3 girls

HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A Southwest Arkansas man repeatedly raped three girls, including one for six years.
Now he must serve three consecutive life terms in prison.
That’s the decision of a Howard County jury who this week found Orlando A. Dominguez guilty of three counts of rape of victims under the age of 14.
The jurors deliberated for 20 minutes Monday then convicted the 48-year-old Mineral Springs man, said Bryan L. Chesshir, prosecuting attorney for the Ninth-West District of Arkansas.
The panelists then took only 13 minutes to decide what his punishment will be.
"The jury gave Dominguez what he deserved,” Chesshir said.
Howard County sheriff’s deputies began investigating the case Jan. 20 after receiving a report from the mother of one of the victims.
The mother overheard a conversation in which the teen told someone that Dominguez was calling her, asking her not to cheat on him with her boyfriend and stating that Dominguez wanted to keep having sex with her day and night.
The teenager later told sheriff’s investigator Joey Davis that Dominguez began forcing her to have sex with him when she was 12 years old.
She also told the investigator that Dominguez raped her daily for three years starting at the age of 15 and that it just became part of her life, Chesshir reported.
Two other girls ages 14 and 12 later told authorities that they too had been raped by Dominguez.
One was raped three times from the age of 12-13 and the other was 11 years old when she was raped.
All three girls and a licensed practical therapist and forensic interviewer from Texarkana, Ark., testified during Dominguez’s trial.
He chose not to take the stand.
Jurors, however, were able to listen to a recording of a telephone call Dominguez made from the Howard County Jail to the one of his victims, Chesshir said.
In that conversation, Dominguez repeatedly asked that she tell his lawyer that it only happened twice to her.
